Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s Oil Ministry on Saturday denied reports that it plans to begin exporting gasoline immediately after bringing a fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit online, saying the priority is to achieve domestic self-sufficiency first.

In a statement, the ministry said remarks attributed to its spokesperson had been misrepresented, clarifying that the new FCC unit is intended first to help meet domestic demand for refined petroleum products rather than immediately produce gasoline for export.

The ministry said exports of additional petroleum products could begin later, once expansion projects at other refineries are completed, as part of a broader strategy to shift Iraq from an importer to an exporter of refined fuels.

Iraq already exports fuel oil and naphtha and has previously shipped jet fuel and sulfur abroad, according to the ministry.

The country still imports higher-grade gasoline to cover a gap between domestic production and consumption. The Oil Ministry said on Friday that regional tensions had delayed tanker shipments to Iraqi ports, contributing to the latest shortages and long queues at filling stations, while gasoline consumption averages about 33 million liters per day and can rise to around 38 million liters when motorists increase purchases during periods of public concern.