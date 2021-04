Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil released today, Thursday, its monthly report on crude sales for March, indicating that crude revenues amounted to more than 5.7 billion dollars.

A statement of the Ministry said, "the crude exports in the past month amounted to 91,311,929 barrels."

"the oil barrel averaged 63.329 dollars a barrel," it added, "March sales reached 5,782,711 dollars."