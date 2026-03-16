Iraq clinches decade-long lead in Turkish housing market

Shafaq News- Ankara

Iraq has emerged as the top foreign buyer of real estate in Turkiye over the past decade, purchasing more than 51,900 homes between 2015 and 2025, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) reported on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqis narrowly surpassed Russians, who bought around 50,700 units during the same period. Iran ranked third with nearly 43,600 homes, followed by Ukraine with 38,200. Other leading foreign buyers included Saudi Arabia with 27,300 units, Kuwait with 16,800, and Germany with 15,400.

TURKSTAT also noted that Iraqi purchases started to decline after 2020, affected by economic fluctuations and changes in Turkiye’s property regulations. Despite the slowdown, Iraq maintained a strong presence, ranking second in 2020 behind Iran and third in 2022 after Russia and Iran.