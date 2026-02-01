Iraq boosts fuel self-sufficiency with launch of FCC unit

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq is set to secure 4,200 cubic meters of high-octane gasoline for the domestic market after commissioning the Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) unit at the South Refineries Company, the Ministry of Oil announced on Sunday.

According to a statement from the ministry, Hussam Hussein Wali, the director general of the company, noted that the unit entered final operation on January 31 as part of Iraq’s drive toward self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products.

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani previously affirmed that Iraq targets exports of oil derivatives to global markets by 2030.

In November, Iraq formally halted fuel imports after achieving self-sufficiency in gasoline, diesel, and kerosene, under a directive by Al-Sudani. The order instructed the Oil Ministry to regulate domestic consumption and channel surplus production toward exports.

Iraq, OPEC’s second-largest producer, continues to rely heavily on imports due to challenges such as security threats, political instability, aging infrastructure, and resource depletion. Gas flaring and opaque contracts further complicate its energy sector, driving higher demand for refined oil products.

Read more: Why doesn't Iraq export petroleum derivatives?