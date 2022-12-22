Iraq and Turkey seek to increase the trade volume beyond 20 billion dollars: Turkish official

Shafaq News/ Iraq and Turkey seek to increase the trade volume between them beyond the threshold of twenty billion dollars, the chairperson of the Turkish-Iraqi Business Council, Khaled Ajar, said on Thursday.

Ajar said in a statement that a delegation from the council visited Iraq on December 18-19 and held a series of meetings with Iraqi officials on facilitating trade exchange between the two neighboring countries.

The meeting mainly touched upon easing visa procedures, providing facilities for Turkish cargo trucks, and facilitating access to funding to boost investments and trade.

Ajar said Iraq and Turkey share a trade volume of 20 billion dollars and seek to increase it beyond this number.