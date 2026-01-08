Iraq-Turkiye bilateral trade reaches $16–17B

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Trade between Baghdad and Ankara has climbed to $16–17 billion, Turkish Ambassador to Iraq Anil Bora Inan revealed on Thursday, urging greater investment and a stronger presence of Turkish firms in the Iraqi market.

In remarks to Shafaq News, Inan pointed to steady gains across political, economic, and security ties, citing improved stability in Iraq and Ankara’s push to formalize cooperation through institutional mechanisms and joint platforms. Both governments, he added, are coordinating to promote investment and advance pending agreements toward parliamentary approval.

His remarks come as Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat projected in October 2025 that bilateral trade would reach $20 billion in the near term and $30 billion later, citing the second-term JETCO Protocol to ease trade, improve the investment climate, and deepen cooperation in logistics and infrastructure, alongside a Fair Cooperation Agreement to coordinate economic exhibitions.