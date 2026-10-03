Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq and Turkiye advanced work on a draft agreement governing Iraqi oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan, Oil Minister Bassem Al-Abadi said on Saturday.

Al-Abadi said talks with the Turkish energy minister focused on increasing export capacity through Ceyhan and expanding Turkish companies’ participation in Iraqi oil and gas projects, describing the meeting as “very productive.”

He said the cooperation could help attract qualified international companies to develop and invest in Iraq’s oil and gas sector.

Read more: Iraq–Turkiye pipeline restart reshapes energy balance

The two sides also formed two joint technical committees, one focused on oilfield investment and the other on developing and building oil infrastructure. They also discussed partnerships between Iraqi and Turkish companies.

“We hope this proceeds smoothly to achieve the desired objectives, in line with the government’s vision and strategy and the ministry’s plans,” Al-Abadi said.

On Aug. 1, Iraq and Turkiye signed a one-year agreement to transport at least 750,000 barrels of Iraqi crude per day through the Iraq-Turkiye pipeline to Ceyhan while negotiations continue on a broader framework agreement.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi said at the time that Iraqi and Turkish companies would begin implementing the arrangement, while Baghdad and Ankara worked toward a broader agreement covering oil, electricity and water resources.

Al-Abadi arrived in Ankara on Friday for talks on cooperation in oil, gas and energy.