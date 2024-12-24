Iraq Stock Exchange leads Arab markets with 130%+ growth in November

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) saw a 130%+ increase in trading volume in November 2024 compared to the previous month, leading Arab financial markets in growth, according to a report by the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The report showed Iraq's growth rate at 131.24%. Other Arab markets with notable growth included the Damascus Securities Exchange at 87.83% and the Bahrain Stock Exchange at 68.22%. Markets like Egypt and Casablanca saw growth ranging from 54.25% to 19.08%.

Regarding Iraq's progress, Faisal Al-Haimus, President of the Securities Commission, stated, “This progress is the result of ongoing efforts to develop the ISX and improve the investment environment… We are proud of this performance, which reflects investor confidence and the effectiveness of our plans to strengthen the market’s role in supporting the national economy."

"The AMF report strengthens the Iraq Stock Exchange's position in regional markets," he added. "We will leverage this progress to boost strategic partnerships and attract more local and international investments."

Al-Haimus stressed the commission's commitment to enhancing the market's infrastructure and regulatory procedures to boost its appeal and strengthen its role as a key driver of economic growth.