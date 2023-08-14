Iraq Ranks Fifth Globally in Oil Reserves, Eni Reports

Shafaq News/ Iraq has secured its position as the fifth-largest country worldwide regarding oil reserves, as stated by the Italian oil corporation Eni.

Eni's data reveals that Iraq has a substantial oil reserve of 145.019 billion barrels for 2022, reflecting a marginal compound growth rate of 0.1%.

In 2010, Iraq held 143.100 billion barrels, which experienced a minor decline to 142.503 billion barrels in 2011. After that, the numbers ascended to 148.766 billion barrels in 2016 before moderating to 145.019 billion barrels in 2018, a level that was sustained until 2022.

Leading the list, Venezuela claims the foremost position with an oil reserve of 303.375 billion barrels. Saudi Arabia follows closely with 272.904 billion barrels, securing the second spot, while Iran stands third with a reserve of 208.600 billion barrels. Canada rounds out the top four, with its oil reserves totaling 161.678 billion barrels.

The United Arab Emirates secured sixth place with 115.150 billion barrels, while Russia holds seventh with 107.804 billion. Kuwait occupies the eighth position, boasting 101.500 billion barrels in reserves, and Libya ranks ninth with 48.363 billion barrels. The United States concludes the list in tenth place, with a reported oil reserve of 44.720 billion barrels.

Eni underscores that the collective oil reserves of the ten countries amount to a staggering 1.509.123 trillion barrels. In contrast, the oil reserves of all other global oil-producing nations, excluding the top ten, stand at 237.295 billion barrels. These figures culminate in 1.746.418 trillion barrels for the world's oil reserves.