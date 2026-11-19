Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Beirut

Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Jordan are seeking to deepen agricultural cooperation through joint efforts to boost production, facilitate trade and address shared challenges, Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon, Mohammed Reda al-Husseini, told Shafaq News.

Al-Husseini said on Thursday that Iraqi Agriculture Minister Abdul Rahim al-Shammari’s visit to Beirut included talks with Lebanese Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani, followed by a four-way meeting with Syrian Agriculture Minister Basil al-Suwaidan and Jordanian Agriculture Minister Saeb Khraisat.

The discussions focused on implementing the four countries’ agricultural cooperation agreement and setting priorities for the next stage. The ministers sought to translate previous commitments into practical measures to strengthen agricultural ties, improve food security and expand the exchange of expertise.

During the meeting, al-Shammari proposed a six-month action plan to organize agricultural trade based on seasonal production, available surpluses and each country’s needs. He also called for easing transportation and transit procedures and simplifying plant and veterinary inspections.

He urged the countries to expand opportunities for Iraqi agricultural exports, particularly dates and Amber rice, and stressed the importance of drawing on the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)’s technical expertise to develop joint projects.

The four ministers signed an agricultural memorandum of understanding, establishing a framework for technical coordination and the formation of joint committees to oversee its implementation. According to al-Husseini, the agreement builds on a cooperation process launched more than three years ago, when the four countries signed an initial memorandum covering crop and livestock production, the exchange of expertise and information, trade facilitation, efforts to combat wildfires, and cooperation on climate change.

Alongside the regional initiative, Iraq has secured about $450,000 from the FAO for three agricultural and technical projects, al-Husseini added. The funding falls under the organization's Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP), with the projects to be carried out in coordination with Iraq's Agriculture Ministry and other relevant authorities.

One project will support small-scale farmers and livestock breeders in Sinjar district in Nineveh province. A second will focus on updating agricultural laws and regulations, with international and local experts providing legal advice.

The third project will provide training for veterinarians working in the private sector, with the goal of strengthening their technical skills and improving the quality of veterinary services.

In a separate statement, Iraq's Agriculture Ministry confirmed the signing of the three projects with the FAO. It added that the initiative in Sinjar would also introduce clean-energy technologies and modern irrigation systems, alongside support for cultivating selected fodder crops.

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