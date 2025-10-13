Iraq, Iran expand border trade flow

Shafaq News – Diyala

Iraq and Iran agreed on Monday to boost trade and streamline cross-border movement by upgrading the Sumar border crossing, extending customs hours, and opening a third gate for exports.

According to Fars News Agency, the agreement was reached during the third joint meeting in Mandali, Diyala province, which included Kilan Gharb district Governor Sadegh Khodadadi, Mandali Border Director Amir Hesam Halim, and Sumar Border Customs Director Bagheri Nia.

Kilan Gharb Governor requested the third export gate and longer customs hours, highlighting that the crossing could serve as a model for bilateral cooperation. Halim approved the plan, proposing one gate for food imports and another for non-food exports such as ceramics, while also emphasizing on coordinated goods entry and extended hours to ensure smooth trade.

Officials further stressed the importance of ongoing bilateral meetings and stronger diplomatic coordination to address challenges and enhance the crossing’s infrastructure.

Sumar border crossing, located about 15 kilometers from Mandali in Iraq and 155 kilometers from Baghdad, handles roughly 105,000 tons of non-oil goods monthly, valued at $53 million. These include ceramics, marble, rubber products, fittings, disposable tableware, and chicken eggs, according to a 2024 report from the Iraqi Ministry of Finance.