Iraq Announces Plans to Boost East Baghdad Oil Field Production to Over 80,000 Barrels per Day

Shafaq News/ Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani on Wednesday announced ambitious plans to increase oil production at the East Baghdad oil field to over 80,000 barrels per day.

The announcement came during a field inspection visit to the southern part of the field in the Nahrawan and Sawira regions, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Oil.

Abdul Ghani said the visit comes in the context of monitoring projects aimed at boosting production and investing in gas extraction from the field.

He highlighted that the field is one of the largest in terms of area, with a current production rate of 30,000 barrels per day. Under a contract signed with China's ABS company in 2018, peak production is set to reach 40,000 barrels per day. However, the ministry now intends to elevate production to over 80,000 barrels per day and increase dry gas production to 50 million cubic meters.

The deputy prime minister stressed that one of the key objectives of the field's development and production increase is to supply the Quds and Zubaidiya power stations with substantial quantities of crude oil and provide dry gas for the Basmaya power station.

The Ministry of Oil's Deputy for Extraction Affairs, Basim Mohammed Khudair, reiterated the importance of the East Baghdad field in oil and gas production, affirming the ministry's commitment to providing support and assistance to foreign companies and national effort.

The meeting touched on the importance of developing the field's infrastructure and offering support to residents in the surrounding areas.

Quduri Salim, the General Manager of the Central Oil Company, revealed that the field's oil reserves exceed 39,000 barrels, noting that ABS is implementing the field's development plans and training workers according to the latest programs and advanced technology in the oil industry.

Salim explained that the company is undertaking a project to extend a 75-kilometer pipeline to transport crude oil from the field to the Zubaidiya power generation station in Wasit province.

Ministry spokesperson Asim Jihad highlighted the ministry's efforts to develop other oil parts and locations of the field, which serves as a vital source for power generation stations and the Dora refinery.

The Oil Minister was accompanied on their visit to the East Baghdad field by the Deputy Minister for Extraction Affairs, the General Manager of the Central Oil Company, the General Manager of the Contracts and Licensing Department, the Assistant General Manager of the Oil Exploration Company, and the Ministry spokesperson.