Iraq 38th in natural gas consumption

Shafaq News/ Iraq consumed more than 19.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2025, ranking 38th globally in natural gas consumption, Global Fire Power reported.

The report stated that the US topped the global list with 914.3 billion cubic meters, followed by Russia with 472.2 billion cubic meters, China with 366.1 billion, and Iran with 244.8 billion cubic meters.

Regionally, Saudi Arabia led Arab countries and ranked sixth worldwide, with a consumption level of 121.8 billion cubic meters. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates (66 billion), Egypt (60 billion), Qatar (41.5 billion), and Oman (27.3 billion cubic meters).

