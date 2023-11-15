Iranian delegation arrives in Baghdad for talks on joint economic cities

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Commerce announced on Wednesday the arrival of an Iranian delegation to Baghdad for discussions with the Iraqi side in the committee responsible for implementing and establishing joint economic cities between the two countries.

The committee is headed by the Ministry's Undersecretary for Administrative Affairs, Sattar Al-Jaberi, and comprises the directors-general from the Ministries of Commerce, Industry, Transport, Foreign Affairs, Finance, and the Deputy Governor of Wasit Province.

According to a statement released by the Ministry, Al-Jaberi mentioned that within the delegation's agenda prepared by the Ministry, a visit was made to the sites of the border cities in Jassan and Zarbatiya, where the establishment of a joint industrial city and another free city is planned. This is part of the joint economic cooperation agreement to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries, aiming to achieve mutual interests.

He indicated that discussions with the Iranian delegation would include organizing joint workshops, featuring presentations by the General Director of the Free Zones Authority and another by the President of the Iranian Industrial Cities Authority, in addition to dialogue sessions among the participants. He noted that the delegation would also hold meetings with relevant Iraqi entities in ministries and authorities concerned.