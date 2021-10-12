Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran stops pumping gas to Iraqi power plants

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-12T15:39:36+0000
Iran stops pumping gas to Iraqi power plants

Shafaq News/ A source in the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity revealed that Iran stopped pumping gas to power plants in the central and southern regions of the country.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News Agency, the source said that the ministry instructed gas stations to turn off the turbines due to the interruption of gas pumping from the Iranian side.

The source added that the Iranian gas outage will cause a decrease in the energy supply in central and southern Iraq.

Iraq relies on Iran in the field of energy, as it imports a third of its gas and electricity needs from it.

The country produces between 19 and 21 thousand megawatts of electric power, while the actual need exceeds 30 thousand megawatts, according to officials in the electricity sector.

related

Iranian Minister proposes to establish a joint investment fund with Iraq

Date: 2021-01-12 12:34:57
Iranian Minister proposes to establish a joint investment fund with Iraq

Iran inaugurates new pipelines with a length of 1,850 km

Date: 2020-08-24 09:00:42
Iran inaugurates new pipelines with a length of 1,850 km

Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Date: 2021-05-30 18:09:52
Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Iran's rial hits new low against the U.S. dollar

Date: 2021-10-01 08:03:32
Iran's rial hits new low against the U.S. dollar

Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-09-16 14:39:09
Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Iran and Iraq concluded "good" agreements, Hantoush says

Date: 2021-05-02 11:12:36
Iran and Iraq concluded "good" agreements, Hantoush says

Iran exported 30-billion-dollar worth of goods to five countries including Iraq

Date: 2020-10-20 10:57:17
Iran exported 30-billion-dollar worth of goods to five countries including Iraq

Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran

Date: 2021-01-26 09:26:42
Iraq is Iran's second-largest importer from Iran