Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraqi MoE discloses current power outage causes

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-01T05:40:47+0000
Iraqi MoE discloses current power outage causes

Shafaq News / The Federal Ministry of Electricity revealed on Wednesday that Iran had stopped exporting five million cubic meters of gas to Iraq.

The Ministry said in a statement that due to the shortage that resulted from the new Iranian decision, reducing the power supply hours was inevitable.

It added that the Iranian side's demands of paying its dues, not approving the budget bill nor finding a substitute for the food security bill, have resulted in this crisis.

The statement added that the Ministry will be in contact with the Iranian side and will manage to address the situation in a way that serves the interests of both sides.

related

Iran stops pumping gas to Iraqi power plants

Date: 2021-10-12 15:39:36
Iran stops pumping gas to Iraqi power plants

Iraq is the top importer of vegetables and fruits from Iran

Date: 2020-09-12 13:47:47
Iraq is the top importer of vegetables and fruits from Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Iranian President and other leaders to exchange visits soon

Date: 2022-05-31 09:27:52
Iran’s Foreign Ministry: Iranian President and other leaders to exchange visits soon

Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Date: 2021-05-30 18:09:52
Iran to Sign Deals With Local Firms to Study Azadegan Oil Field

Iran's rial hits new low against the U.S. dollar

Date: 2021-10-01 08:03:32
Iran's rial hits new low against the U.S. dollar

Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 12:03:59
Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Iran's Ambassador: Tehran would do its utmost to cooperate with Baghdad

Date: 2022-02-11 14:41:40
Iran's Ambassador: Tehran would do its utmost to cooperate with Baghdad

Iran and Iraq concluded "good" agreements, Hantoush says

Date: 2021-05-02 11:12:36
Iran and Iraq concluded "good" agreements, Hantoush says