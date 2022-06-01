Iraqi MoE discloses current power outage causes

Shafaq News / The Federal Ministry of Electricity revealed on Wednesday that Iran had stopped exporting five million cubic meters of gas to Iraq.

The Ministry said in a statement that due to the shortage that resulted from the new Iranian decision, reducing the power supply hours was inevitable.

It added that the Iranian side's demands of paying its dues, not approving the budget bill nor finding a substitute for the food security bill, have resulted in this crisis.

The statement added that the Ministry will be in contact with the Iranian side and will manage to address the situation in a way that serves the interests of both sides.