Iran's trade with neighboring countries yields $58.8 billion in a year, with Iraq as the largest partner

Shafaq News/ The International Relations and Trade Development Committee of the Iranian Chamber of Industry, Mining, and Commerce on Saturday announced that the trade volume between Iran and 15 neighboring countries amounted to $58.8 billion during the last Iranian year (ending on March 20th), with Iraq being the largest trading partner.

The semi-official Iranian news agency, Fars, quoted committee spokesperson Rouhollah Latifi as saying, "last year, nearly 96,767,117 tons of goods and merchandise were exchanged between Iran and 15 neighboring countries. This represents a 4.14% growth compared to the previous year."

Latifi added that non-oil trade between Iran and these countries showed a surplus in export volume over import volume during the same period.

"The value of exports reached $30,537,406,659, while the value of imports amounted to $28,305,793,797," he said.

Latifi noted that non-oil deals constituted 52% of Iran's trade volume with those countries, with Iraq being the top importer of Iranian goods, followed by Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.