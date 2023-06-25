Iran's Kerman Motor Targets Global Markets: Initiates Export of J4 Cars to Iraq, Unveils Future Plans

Shafaq News/ Kerman Motor Company has announced that it has proceeded with J4 car exports to Iraq; a landmark move for Iran's private automobile manufacturer.

Saman Firouzi, CEO of Kerman Motor, confirmed the dispatch of the initial shipment to Baghdad last week, marking a significant milestone in the firm's global export strategy.

According to Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency, Firouzi unveiled these developments at a press conference held at the company's headquarters in Kerman Province, Southeast Iran.

He stated that Iraq is the first of several planned export destinations, with Russia, countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, and North Africa on the horizon.

The J4 model will be the premier product from Kerman Motor's lineup to be exported to Iraq.

Shedding light on the company's export volume targets for the current year, Firouzi highlighted plans to export 4,000 cars, primarily J4 models along with other variants, to a diverse range of countries. He assured that the company is well-positioned to cater to the needs of regional customers.

The CEO also provided insights into Kerman Motor's ambition to produce the first domestically-manufactured car under private sector aegis in the foreseeable future.

"Exporting this forthcoming model is high on our agenda. Following Iraq, we anticipate penetrating three other regional markets within the next few months," he said.

The Iranian carmaker said the company is investing substantially in quality improvements and adherence to international standards, as it sets ambitious goals to be achieved by 2026.

"The J4 model boasts an internal manufacturing component ratio of 70%, made possible through collaboration with 120 top-tier local spare parts manufacturers, marking a testament to Kerman Motor's commitment to fostering local industry," Firouzi said.