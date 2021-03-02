Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iran averages 65 thousand barrels a day from Azar joint oilfield

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-02T12:42:20+0000
Iran averages 65 thousand barrels a day from Azar joint oilfield

Shafaq News/ The Iranian government announced that "Azar" oil field, shared between the Iranian province Ilam and the Iraqi governorate Wasit, averaged 65 thousand barrels per day.

The cost of the field investment project amounted to 1.4billion euros, and Iran has drilled 20 oil wells in it.

Iran began extracting oil from this joint field eight years ago.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency last February that the country does not have significant losses in investing its joint fields with neighboring countries, stressing that the ministry is continuing to develop those fields and increase crude production in them.

related

Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Date: 2020-10-14 12:03:59
Iran to recover its funds from Iraq

Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Date: 2020-08-30 16:52:46
Iraq: Railways with Iran and Kuwait are not on the table right now

Iran to utilize Iraqi debts to fund COVID-19 vaccine deals

Date: 2020-12-30 10:19:13
Iran to utilize Iraqi debts to fund COVID-19 vaccine deals

Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Date: 2020-09-16 14:39:09
Al-kadhimi visits Al-Shayeb border crossing with Iran

Iran exported $344 million worth of goods were exported to Iraq through Ilam border crossing

Date: 2021-02-19 18:08:33
Iran exported $344 million worth of goods were exported to Iraq through Ilam border crossing

CBI to impose trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian shareholders

Date: 2020-10-15 14:18:54
CBI to impose trusteeship on a bank-financed by Iranian shareholders

Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Date: 2020-09-07 12:02:27
Iran to increase oil production capacity in a joint field with Iraq

Iran gained about 1.4 billion dollars from gasoline Exports

Date: 2021-01-01 09:48:50
Iran gained about 1.4 billion dollars from gasoline Exports