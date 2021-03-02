Iran averages 65 thousand barrels a day from Azar joint oilfield

Shafaq News/ The Iranian government announced that "Azar" oil field, shared between the Iranian province Ilam and the Iraqi governorate Wasit, averaged 65 thousand barrels per day.

The cost of the field investment project amounted to 1.4billion euros, and Iran has drilled 20 oil wells in it.

Iran began extracting oil from this joint field eight years ago.

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar, said in a statement to Shafaq News agency last February that the country does not have significant losses in investing its joint fields with neighboring countries, stressing that the ministry is continuing to develop those fields and increase crude production in them.