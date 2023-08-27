Iran announces release of frozen assets in 3 countries including Iraq

Shafaq News / Deputy President and Head of Iran's Planning and Budget Organization, Daoud Manzoor, revealed the release of a substantial portion of Iran's frozen assets in South Korea, Turkey, and Iraq.

This announcement came during a meeting with prominent planners and economic experts, as reported by the semi-official Iranian news agency, Fars, on Sunday.

During the gathering, Manzoor emphasized, "A noteworthy portion of Iranian frozen assets in South Korea, Iraq, and Turkey has been released. These assets are, of course, part of the central bank's reserves and do not belong to the government."