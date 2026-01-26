Ilam sees over $1B in trade with Iraq via Mehran crossing

Shafaq News– Ilam

Iran’s Ilam province recorded exports exceeding $1 billion through the Iraq-bordering Mehran border crossing during the first nine months of the current Iranian year, which began on March 21, according to official figures released on Monday.

During the period, the total volume of goods shipped through the crossing reached 2,014,101 tons, encompassing a wide range of exported commodities.

The data put the exact value of exports at $1,158,216,138, with the majority of these shipments bound for Iraq, while the remainder was directed to other countries.