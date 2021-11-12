Ilam exported 53 thousand of various goods to Iraq in the past seven months

Shafaq News/ The Director-General of the Organization for Standardization and Standardization in Ilam Governorate (western Iran), Mahnaz Hemmati, announced exporting more than 53 thousand of various goods to Iraq, through the Mehran International Border crossing, in the past seven months.

Iranian media quoted Hemmati saying that the main exported commodities included building stones, iron, tiles, chemicals, and auto parts.

Mehran border crossing is located 85 km southwest of Ilam province and about 230 km from Baghdad.