ISX trades over $50M in December

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded trading of more than 60 billion shares during December 2025, with a total value exceeding 78 billion Iraqi dinars (about $53M).

According to the exchange’s data, trading took place across 20 sessions, with shares of 79 companies traded out of 104 listed firms.

The data showed that 63.67 billion shares were exchanged during the month, with a trading value of 78.7 billion dinars, executed through 18,173 buy and sell contracts.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 983.31 points, marking a 2.92% increase.

The Iraq Stock Exchange holds five trading sessions per week, from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 104 Iraqi joint-stock companies operating across banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hospitality sectors.