ISX trades $91M+ in July activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded 120.03 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value during July (roughly $91.2M), up 1.2% from June.

According to market data, more than 166.66 billion shares were traded during the month, up 54.9% from June, across 21 regular trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 1,041.07 points, marking a 2.1% increase from June’s 1,019.39 points, while the ISX15 index fell 0.48% to 1,267.67 points from 1,273.79.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed 24,342 sale and purchase contracts, down 8.3% month-on-month, with 85 companies out of 125 listed firms recording trading activity.