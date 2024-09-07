ISX trades $32 million worth of shares in August

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) announced the trading of 67 billion shares worth over 43 billion dinars ($32,680,000) in August.

ISX reported that it conducted 20 trading sessions in August, with 76 out of 107 listed companies participating in the trades.

“The total shares traded were 67,306,464,000, valued at 43,149,900,000 dinars, through 11,758 transactions. The ISX60 index closed at 858 points, a 4% drop from the previous session.”

The Iraq Stock Exchange operates five trading sessions weekly from Sunday to Thursday and lists 107 joint-stock companies representing sectors including banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels.