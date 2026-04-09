ISX trades $17M+ in monthly activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 26.9 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value over March —roughly $17.6 million.

According to market data, more than 12.8 billion shares were traded during the month across 17 regular trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 964.57 points, marking a 0.12% increase compared with the previous session.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed around 16,775 sale and purchase contracts across listed companies. During the period, 81 companies out of 118 listed firms recorded actual trading activity.