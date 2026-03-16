ISX trades $10M+ in monthly activity

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) recorded more than 16.7 billion Iraqi dinars in trading value over the past month —roughly $10.8 million.

According to market data, more than 1.8 billion shares were traded during the month across 20 regular trading sessions.

The ISX60 index closed the month at 952.44 points, marking a 0.26% decline compared with the previous session.

Throughout the month, the exchange executed around 4,124 sale and purchase contracts across listed companies. During the period, 68 companies out of 104 listed firms recorded actual trading activity, while 26 companies saw no buy or sell orders matched, and 10 companies remained suspended for failing to submit the required disclosures.