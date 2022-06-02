Report

ISX traded +two billion dinars worth of equities on Thursday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-02T12:03:44+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded about one billion equities valued at more than two billion dinars.

A report on the market said, "35 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 48 companies were not put into the trade due to supply-demand disparities. In addition, fourteen companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"2,223 million equities were traded at a value of 2,114,000,000 dinars via 609 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 571.62." The report added.

It is worth noting that the Iraqi Stock Exchange organizes five trading sessions a week, with the participation of 103 Iraqi companies representing banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels sectors.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

