ISX traded +two billion dinars worth of equities on Thursday

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded about one billion equities valued at more than two billion dinars.

A report on the market said, "35 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 48 companies were not put into the trade due to supply-demand disparities. In addition, fourteen companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"2,223 million equities were traded at a value of 2,114,000,000 dinars via 609 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 571.62." The report added.

It is worth noting that the Iraqi Stock Exchange organizes five trading sessions a week, with the participation of 103 Iraqi companies representing banking, telecommunications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment, tourism, and hotels sectors.

