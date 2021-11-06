ISX traded +seven billion dinars worth of equities in October 

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than ten billion equities valued at more than seven billion dinars last October.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "51 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "30 did not cast out for buying and selling prices disparity. In addition, 23 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"10,613,183,000 equities were traded last October, at a value of seven billion dinars."

"ISX60 index closed at 586.810," the report added.

The Iraq Stock Exchange organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.