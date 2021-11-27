ISX traded +84 billion dinars worth of equities in 2021Q2

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 133 equities valued at more than 84 billion dinars in the second quarter of 2021.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "105 publicly traded companies were enlisted in the market this quarter."

"133 billion equities were traded this quarter, up by 26.42% compared to the previous quarter's 72.7 billion, at a value of 84.8 billion dinars, down from 115.2 billion dinars from the first quarter," the report said.

"ISX60 index closed at 566.18, 11.4% above last session's closure (508.03)," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.