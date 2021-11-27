Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISX traded +84 billion dinars worth of equities in 2021Q2

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-11-27T09:33:32+0000
ISX traded +84 billion dinars worth of equities in 2021Q2

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 133 equities valued at more than 84 billion dinars in the second quarter of 2021.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "105 publicly traded companies were enlisted in the market this quarter."

"133 billion equities were traded this quarter, up by 26.42% compared to the previous quarter's 72.7 billion, at a value of 84.8 billion dinars, down from 115.2 billion dinars from the first quarter," the report said.

"ISX60 index closed at 566.18, 11.4% above last session's closure (508.03)," the report added. 

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.

related

ISX traded +113 billion dinars worth of equities last month

Date: 2021-09-02 11:05:17
ISX traded +113 billion dinars worth of equities last month

ISX traded +58 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Date: 2021-09-19 13:35:29
ISX traded +58 billion dinars worth of equities last week

ISX traded +4 billion dinars worth of equities

Date: 2021-10-24 13:20:22
ISX traded +4 billion dinars worth of equities

ISX traded +2 billion dinars worth of equities

Date: 2021-10-31 16:01:06
ISX traded +2 billion dinars worth of equities

ISX traded +seven billion dinars worth of equities in October 

Date: 2021-11-06 10:08:14
ISX traded +seven billion dinars worth of equities in October 

566-million-dinars worth of shares traded today in the Iraq Stock Exchange

Date: 2021-06-03 12:42:13
566-million-dinars worth of shares traded today in the Iraq Stock Exchange

ISX traded +57 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Date: 2021-06-05 17:33:30
ISX traded +57 billion dinars worth of equities last week

ISX trades +800 million dinars worth of equities today 

Date: 2021-06-17 11:37:20
ISX trades +800 million dinars worth of equities today 