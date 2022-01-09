ISX traded +800 billion dinars worth of equities in 2021

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 930 billion equities valued at more than 800 billion dinars in the past year, 2021. A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "80 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies in 226 sessions over the past 12 months." "930 billion equities were traded last year, up by 130% from year before, at a value of 812 billion dinars, 146% above the year before, via 114,467 transactions executed in 2021. ISX60 index closed at 569," the report added. According to the report, 95.9% of the transactions were related to the banking sector. Industry and services sectors followed by 2.7% and 0.54%, respectively. It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.

