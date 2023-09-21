ISX traded +8 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than eight billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "more than six billion equities were traded in the past week at a value of eight billion dinars via 4,287 transactions."

"ISX-60 index closed at 825.67, 2.32% above the opening session's 845.29," the report said.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.