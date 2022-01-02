Report

ISX traded +78 billion dinars worth of equities last month

Date: 2022-01-02T07:10:50+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 71 billion equities valued at more than 78 billion dinars in December.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "61 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies," indicating, "the equities of 23 companies were put into trade due to supplu demand disparities. Twenty two companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"71,287,271,000 equities were traded last at a value of 78.155 billion dinars, via 12,446 transactions executed in December. ISX60 index closed at 20.569," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.

