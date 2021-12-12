ISX traded +7 billion dinars worth of equities last week; report 

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than seven billion equities valued at more than seven billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "47 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies," indicating, "36 did not cast out for buying and selling prices disparity. In addition, 22 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"7,810,446,000 equities were traded this week, down by 13.52% the previous session, at a value of 7,367,953 billion dinars, down by 5.67% compared to the week before, via 4054 transactions made last week."

"ISX60 index closed at 561.57, 0.28% above last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.