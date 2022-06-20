Report

ISX traded +7 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-06-20T11:26:32+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than six billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "50 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 35 companies were not put into trade due to supply-demand disparities. fourteen companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"6,711,783,000 equities were traded in the past week at a value of 7,223,800,000 dinars via 2995 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 588.77, 0.28% below the previous session," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

