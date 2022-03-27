ISX traded +7 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than three billion equities valued at more than seven billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "48 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "38 companies did not cast out for buying and selling prices disparity. In addition, 17 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"3,961,388,000 equities were traded this week at a value of 7,319,807,000 billion dinars via 2,656 transactions made last week."

"ISX60 index closed at 595.45, 0.25% above last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.