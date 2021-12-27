ISX traded +60 billion dinars worth of equities last week; report

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 55 billion equities valued at more than 61)0 billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "50 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies," indicating, "33 did not cast out for buying and selling prices disparity. In addition, 22 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"55,164,055,000 equities were traded this week at a value of 61,460,589 billion dinars via 3,136 transactions made last week."

"ISX60 index closed at 98.565, 0.71% above last session's closure," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.