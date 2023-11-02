ISX traded +6 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than six billion dinars in the last week of October.
A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said that more than five billion equities were traded in the past week at a value of six billion dinars via 3,297 transactions.
ISX60 index closed at 820.06.
It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.