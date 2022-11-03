ISX traded +6 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded 17 billion equities valued at more than six billion dinars between 30.10.2022 and 3.11.2022.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "in five sessions, 17 billion equities were traded at a value of six billion dinars via more than 2,800 transactions."

"ISX60 index closed at 584.71, 2.69% below the opening session (600.43)," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.