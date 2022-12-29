ISX traded +500 billion dinars worth of equities in 2022

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 500 dinars in the outgoing year.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "92 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. ISX organized 236 sessions in accordance with a timetable that excluded official holidays."

"564 billion equities were traded in the past week at a value of 521 dinars via 135,597 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 585.9, up by 3.53%," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors