ISX traded +5 billion dinars worth of equities today; report 

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than six million equities valued at more than five billion dinars on Tuesday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "36 publicly traded companies cast out of 105 enlisted companies. The equities of 49 companies were not put into trade due to supply-demand disparities. Eighteen companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"6.103 million equities were traded this session at a value of 5.463 million dinars via 1023 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 596.21," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.