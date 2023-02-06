ISX traded +5.6 billion dinars worth of equities last week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 5.6 billion dinars last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "58 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 42 companies were not put into trade due to supply-demand disparities."

"3,090,699 billion equities were traded in the past week at a value of 5,628,293 billion dinars via 3,839 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 618.06," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.