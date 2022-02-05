ISX traded +48 billion dinars worth of equities last month
Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 45 billion equities valued at more than 48 billion dinars in January.
A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "58 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "the equities of 25 companies were put into trade due to supplu demand disparities. Twenty companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."
"45,374,109 equities were traded last at a value of 48,610,000 dinars, via 11,599 transactions executed in January. ISX60 index closed at 577.4," the report added.
It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.