ISX traded +43 billion dinars worth of equities

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 43 last week.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "56 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 33 companies were not put into trade due to supply-demand disparities. fifteen companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"52.617.735.000 equities were traded this session at a value of 43.867.396.000 dinars via 3410 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 583.47," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.