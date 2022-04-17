Report

ISX traded +40 billion dinars worth of equities today; report

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-04-17T11:01:30+0000
ISX traded +40 billion dinars worth of equities today; report

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 40 billion dinars on Sunday.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "49 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies. The equities of 37 companies were not put into trade due to supply-demand disparities. Seventeen companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"49.918.273.000 equities were traded this session at a value of 40.480.273 dinars via 3198 transactions. ISX60 index closed at 601.62," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

