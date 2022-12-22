ISX traded +4 billion dinars worth of equities this week

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded three billion equities valued at more than four billion dinars between 18.12.2022 and 22.12.2022.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "in five sessions, more than three billion equities were traded at a value of more than four billion dinars via more than 2,600 transactions."

" ISX60 index closed today at 589.94, 0.18% below the opening session (590.98)," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.