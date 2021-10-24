ISX traded +4 billion dinars worth of equities

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-24T13:20:22+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than four billion equities valued at more than 2.5 billion dinars last week. A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "41 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "23 companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations." "4,455,000 equities were traded this week (365% above last session) at a value of 2.628 billion dinars, 114% above the last session, via 1,838 transactions made last week." "ISX60 index closed at 588.64, 0.62% above last session's closure," the report added. It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.

