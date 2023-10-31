ISX traded +26 billion dinars worth of equities in October

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded equities valued at more than 26 billion dinars in October.
A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "more than 21,477,379,061 equities were traded in the past month at a value of 26,113,326,640 dinars via 12,982 transactions."
"ISX-60 index closed at 808.55," the report said.
It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 103 public companies from different economic sectors.