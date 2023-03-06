ISX traded +146 billion dinars worth of equities last month

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 146 billion equities valued at more than 186 billion dinars in February.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "73 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "the equities of 27 companies were put into trade due to supply demand disparities. three companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"146,963,000,000 equities were traded last month at a value of 186,750,000,000 dinars via 11,474 transactions executed in February. ISX60 index closed at 637.070," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors