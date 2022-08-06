ISX traded +11 billion dinars worth of equities in July

Shafaq News/ The Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) traded more than 15 billion equities valued at more than 11 billion dinars in July.

A report of the market obtained by Shafaq News agency said, "66 publicly traded companies cast out of 103 enlisted companies," indicating, "the equities of 32 companies were put into trade due to supply-demand disparities. Five companies were delisted by the Iraqi Securities Commission for violating the disclosure regulations."

"15,042,176 equities were traded last at a value of 11,992,000 dinars, via 8,151 transactions executed in January. ISX60 index closed at 572.120," the report added.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange installed Central Depository and Electronic Trading Systems in 2009. It organizes five weekly sessions and lists 105 public companies from different economic sectors.